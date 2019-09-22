Verne Harold McClurg, age 83 of Dothan, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hartford Healthcare, following an extended illness. In keeping with his wishes, Family First Funeral Care is coordinating a Simple Cremation and the family will have a memorial service at a later time. Verne is preceded in death by his parents and a brother. Survivors include his wife, Darlene McClurg of Dothan; two daughters and a son-in-law, Robin McClug-George (Steven) of Boulder, CO and Barbara McClurg Harden of Dothan; a sister and brother-in-law, Marcia Delp (Phil) of Arlington, TX; a sister-in-law, Naomi McClurg of South Dakota. In addition, two grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and special friends also survive. Family First Funeral & Cremation Care, 965 Woodland Drive, Dothan www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
