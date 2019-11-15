Mrs. Jeanette Loftin McCollum, 86, of Dothan, AL passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a long struggle with complications related to Alzheimers. Her passing occurred peacefully at Westside Terrace Healthcare in Dothan. Jeanette was born August 20, 1933 in Dothan. She was the second of three children born to D. C. and Shelley Loftin. She attended Dothan High School and Wallace Community College. She was a member of Lafayette Street/Greystone United Methodist Church. Jeanette worked for many years in the family business, Acme Moving & Storage (Mayflower). Later she became a sales representative for Wurzburg, Inc. Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband, William E. McCollum, Sr. and her siblings, Evelyn McMoy and Jim Loftin. Living family members left behind are four children, William McCollum, Jr. (Karen), Pamela Morenstein, Robert McCollum (Juanette), Patricia Gainous (Robbie); four grandchildren, Kimberly and David McCollum, Brittany Morestein Craft and Colby Gainous; other relatives and friends. Memorial services will take place at Greystone United Methodist Church at 11 AM, Monday, November 18, 2019. A private interment is planned at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM, prior to the service at Greystone United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanette's name are welcome and may be made to Greystone United Methodist Church. www.wardwilson.com
