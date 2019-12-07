Mary Ellen McCormick, Enterprise, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at Medical Center Enterprise, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Coffee County, September 25, 1933, to Norman Devon Pinckard and Mary Eunice DuBose Pinckard. In 1951, she began working for Propane Gas and Applicance Company in New Brockton, where she met her future husband, Gibbs Rex McCormick, Sr. They were married February 14, 1953, and enjoyed 54 years of marriage. Together they built the propane gas company into a successful business, with offices in New Brockton, Enterprise, Geneva, Samson, Slocomb, Elba, and Dothan. Mary Ellen was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend, with a sweet spirit and generous heart. She was also a wonderful cook, baker, seamstress, and friend to many. Formerly a resident of New Brockton and member of First Baptist Church of New Brockton, she moved to Enterprise in 2015 and joined First Baptist Church of Enterprise, where she was a member of the Phyllis Talmadge Sunday School Class and the Ladies Quilting Group. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gibbs (2007), her parents, and her sister, Barbara Pinckard McCrummen. She leaves to cherish her memory her Daughter, Donna McCormick Matthews (Rusty), Orangeburg, South Carolina; son Gibbs Rex McCormick, Jr (Joy), New Brockton, Alabama; Grandchildren: Gibbs Rex McCormick, III, Crestview, Florida, Kit Dowling, Charleston, South Carolina, Jody McCormick, Montgomery, and Dr. Wesley McCormick (Kori), St. Petersburg, Forida; Brother Jim Pinckard (Gayle), Prattville, Alabama; Brother-in-law Terry McCrummen, Sr (Gloria), New Brockton, Alabama; sister-in-law Jean Segraves, Fort Valley, Georgia, and sister-in-law Flora McCormick, Montgomery, Alabama; several nieces and nephews, and her precious furbaby, Trixie. Mary Ellen was lovingly called "Mom-Mary" by her grandsons and many friends, and ME E by her granddaughter. Services will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Searcy Funeral Home, with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. Burial will follow in New Brockton City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at the funeral home, beginning at 12:30 P.M. Pallbearers will be Laymon Tindol, Dr. Dan Sawyer, Dr. Sam Sawyer, Joe Sawyer, Jim Weatherford, and Ron Pinckard. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Enterprise (320 N. Main St), or your favorite charity. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
