Sandra Carol Donaldson McCormick, formerly of Hartford, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home in Opelika. She was 71. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb, AL with Rev. Keener Batchelor officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 2346 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301. Sandra was born December 21, 1948 in Geneva County to the late Joel D. and Christine McCollough Donaldson. Sandra will be missed by so many wonderful people. She never met a stranger and wanted to help everyone. She loved to cook and loved her family especially her son and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, her precious son, Robert David McCormick; two brothers: O'Neal and Billy Donaldson all preceded her in death. Survivors include grandson Connor McCormick; granddaughter, Brynne McCormick; sister, Christie Thomley; nieces: Sherry Buie (David), Pam Coxwell (Terry), Melinda Johnson (Victor), and Tammy Martin (Greg); nephew, Jody McCormick; aunts: Sylvia Harrison (Lamar), and Lois Nall; mother of her grandchildren, Karla McCormick; many great nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and many friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com

