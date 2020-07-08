Sandra Carol Donaldson McCormick, formerly of Hartford, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home in Opelika. She was 71. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb, AL with Rev. Keener Batchelor officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 2346 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301. Sandra was born December 21, 1948 in Geneva County to the late Joel D. and Christine McCollough Donaldson. Sandra will be missed by so many wonderful people. She never met a stranger and wanted to help everyone. She loved to cook and loved her family especially her son and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, her precious son, Robert David McCormick; two brothers: O'Neal and Billy Donaldson all preceded her in death. Survivors include grandson Connor McCormick; granddaughter, Brynne McCormick; sister, Christie Thomley; nieces: Sherry Buie (David), Pam Coxwell (Terry), Melinda Johnson (Victor), and Tammy Martin (Greg); nephew, Jody McCormick; aunts: Sylvia Harrison (Lamar), and Lois Nall; mother of her grandchildren, Karla McCormick; many great nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and many friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Barber shop shooting suspect apprehended
-
Several Wiregrass counties considered 'high risk' for COVID transmission in Alabama's new color-coded system
-
Offers flood in for Dothan senior running back Jaylin White
-
Man burglarizes same home twice; arrested
-
Sheriff: I'll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
It's time to nominate your favorites! The annual Best of the Wiregrass is a way to support our community especially during these uncertain times with a fun and easy way to recognize local businesses. Make your nominations June 28th - July 17th.
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.