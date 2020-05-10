Kymberly Ann McCourry, 34, joined her father in heaven, Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home in Pensacola, Florida after a graceful and valiant battle with cancer. If you knew Kym you knew what it was like to love hard, play hard and fight hard. She was a woman with strong faith and an undying devotion to her family. She was a member of Marcus Point Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida where she was recently baptized with her fiancé, David. Kym also enjoyed attending The Church at the Crossing in Dothan. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. Kym was preceded in death by her father, Randy McCourry, her 'Paw-Paw' Smith, Her 'Paw-Paw' McCourry as well as her Granny Ann. She is survived by her mother, Sylvia McCourry; her sister, Amanda McCourry; her beloved fiancé, David Pattie; her 'Nana', Martha Smith; aunts and uncles, Brenda Clark (Bill), Faye Norman, Tammy Peak (Russell), Michelle Watson (Rob), Chris McCourry and Scott McCourry (Liz). She was also survived by several cousins and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. "We Love You to the Moon and Back." Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kymberly McCourry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

