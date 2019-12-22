Carla McCoy, age 50 of Dothan, died early Thursday morning, December 19, 2019 at her residence after a sudden illness. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 7pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Family First Funeral Care with Pastor Jim Lyons officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening, beginning at 5pm until service time. Carla was born February 20, 1969 in Dothan to her late father, Charles Atlas Sawyer and her mother, Betty Faye Leatherwood Sawyer Hanners. She worked her entire career in the hotel industry, serving various roles. Carla began her career with Comfort Inn, which later became LaQuinta Inn & Suites, before she began working with the Residence Inn. Most recently Carla had been the front desk manager for the Courtyard by Marriott, located in Dothan. Known as a very hard worker, in her free time, she would spend as much time as possible with her family. Carla also enjoyed drawing, arts & crafts and listening to music. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her father, Carla is preceded in death by a brother, Brett Sawyer. Survivors include her daughter, Charlsey Messick of Dothan and her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Coty (Ginger) Trotter of Headland and Caleb Davis of Dothan; two grandchildren, Brett Martin Trotter and Dawson Cole Trotter, both of Headland; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Tiffany Celeste (Chris) Keyes of Slocomb and Brooke Hanners of Dothan. Carla is also survived by a special friend, Kyle Davis as well as several nieces and nephews. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
McCoy, Carla
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
Family First Funeral Care
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
Family First Funeral Care
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
