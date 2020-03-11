Margaret J. McCracken, 95, a life-long resident of the Wiregrass Area, quietly passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, following a stroke. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Clark Cemetery, Brannon Stand Road, Dothan with Pastor Troy West officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10am to 10:30am Thursday prior to services at Glover Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Mrs. McCracken was born on July 10, 1924, in Dothan to the late Morgan and Winnie West Jackson. She lived a few years in Germany and returned to live the remainder of her life in Wicksburg. She was an excellent cook and a gifted seamstress. Mrs. McCracken loved antiques and had a unique collection of antique European clocks. Mrs. McCracken is predeceased by two sisters, Frances Thompson Johnson and Lois Jackson Baggett. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Darlene W. Daffin (Paul) of Prattville, Alabama, and a son, Morgan Jackson McCracken of Daleville, Alabama; three grandchildren Stacey Cohen, Michael Mullen, and Hannah McCracken; four great-grandchildren, Alexis and Sophia Cohen and Cooper and Peyton Ann Mullen. The family offers deep gratitude for loving care extended to Mrs. McCracken by Somerset Assisted Living, Westside Terrace, and Dr. Frank Crockett. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.

