Mrs. Marceline German McDaniel, a resident of the Echo Community, passed into the arms of Jesus Friday, March 13, 2020 at the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family. She was 89 years old. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 16, 2020, from Bethel United Methodist Church with Reverend Jenni Hendrix-Rhodes and Reverend Dr. Billy D. Gaither officiating. The family will receive friends in the church Monday morning from 9:30 AM until service time. Serving as pallbearers will be David Heath, Jackie Stokes, Jason Woodham, Morgan Heath, Jody Hughes and Chris Barefield. Mrs. McDaniel was born March 29, 1930 in Dale County, Alabama to the late James Willie German and Annie Jane Marshall German. She was born during the Great Depression and was the second of 13 children. Marceline learned very quickly what it meant to be a "mother" since she helped her parents care for her younger siblings for most of her early life. Always with a gentle touch in everything she did, Marceline brought out the kindness in those around her. Marceline was precious in every way. She lived boldly, loved fiercely, prayed daily, and was an absolute blessing to her loved ones. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. Mrs. McDaniel and her late husband were engaged in the timber and farming business. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 1/2 years, Henry Elton McDaniel; and five brothers, Billy German, Ed German, John F. German, David German, and Bobby German and one sister, Sallye German Price. Survivors include two daughters: Marcie (Jackie) Stokes, Angie (David) Heath, four grandchildren: Jason Woodham, Tara (Jody) Hughes, Natalie (Chris) Barefield, Morgan (Hayden) Heath; five great-grandchildren: Emmaline Hughes, Bryson Hughes and Sawyer-Belle Hughes, Sarah Margaret Barefield and Oliver Barefield; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Laura German, Jerry and Stephanie German; four sisters and one brother-in-law, Reba and Max Upton, Judy McDaniel, Kay Cheek, and Faye LaBounty. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in her memory to Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 1314, Ozark, Alabama 36361. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
