MSG (RET) Tom Ed McDaniel passed away at his home on November 28, 2019 in Enterprise, AL Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Cotter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:00 A.M. Mr. McDaniel was born and raised in Coffee County. He was a decorated veteran having served over 23 years in the USAF. During his service, he served in Libya, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany and Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Odell McDaniel and Mary Laura (Robertson) McDaniel, sisters, Louise Sconyers and SMSG (RET) USAF Cora Jean McDaniel, brothers, Robert McDaniel, Wiley McDaniel and Dewey Glen McDaniel. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, COL (RET) USAF Patricia McDaniel, Enterprise, AL; two daughters, Carrie McDaniel, NB; Alice McDaniel, Denver, CO; grandson, Cody McDaniel, Corvallis, OR; brother, Rodney McDaniel; sister, Sarah Stone, both of Enterprise, AL; a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. www.searcyfuneralhome.com
