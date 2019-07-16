Debbie McDowell ,59 of Dothan, passed away on July 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 28, 1959 in Houston County to the late Clarence Clifford Howard and Jane Gayle Howard (Smith). Funeral Service will be 1PM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 11 AM until service time on Wednesday. A private burial will follow. Debbie was a loving wife, sister, mother, MiMi, and friend who will be sadly missed. Debbie had a successful career in real estate. Some of her hobbies were cooking, shopping, fishing and planting flowers. She was a lady who always looked her best no matter where she was seen. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at the beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Deanna Stevens. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years: Larry McDowell, daughters: Mandy (Mark) Joyner, Laura (Pres) Overby, Emily (Hunter) Knight, and Anna McDowell, brothers: Clarence and Joe Howard, grandchildren: Bailey Joyner, Chloe Joyner , Luke Joyner, Dylan Overby, Kennedy Overby, Easton Overby, and Ellie Knight.
