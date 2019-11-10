Charles McEachern, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at a local hospital. He was 81. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Buddy Hood officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:30-2:30 pm. Mr. McEachern was born on October 24, 1938 in Bay City, Michigan and lived there the early years of his life. He joined the US Army and served two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star and retired in 1985 as a Sergeant 1st Class. Mr. McEachern moved to Dothan and resided here since 1986. Mr. McEachern was a member of Pilgrim Home Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and playing his guitar. Mr. McEachern was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eleanor Pearsol McEachern and by his daughter Shelia Ann Forsey. Survivors include his daughter, Mary (Rickey) Lynn of Ashford; his 3 grandchildren, Ashley Lynn, Terry (Lauren) Forsey, and Christopher (Aubrey) Forsey; and the mother of his children, Wavelene Armstrong. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
