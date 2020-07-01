Bernice McElroy, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in a local hospital. She was 61. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1-2 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bernice McElroy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

