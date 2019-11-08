Mr. Eugene R. McElvin of Dothan, Alabama transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence. Celebration of life services for Mr. McElvin will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM from the sanctuary of First Missionary Baptist Church located at 370 Chickasaw Street, Dothan, Alabama 36303 with Pastor Brandon K. Marshall officiation. Interment will be in Tallahassee National Cemetery in Tallahassee, Florida with military honors. Vann Funeral Home in charge. Mr. McElvin will lie in state at the church from 12:00 Noon until time for the service. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Vann Funeral Home. Mr. McElvin leaves to cherish a lifetime of fond, yet precious memories, a family: wife: Dr. Tonja Myrick McElvin of Dothan, Alabama, Mother-in-Law: Mamie Hayes of Marianna, Florida, Father-in-Law: Reverend Delanor Myrick, Sr. (Mae) of Marianna, Florida, Four Sons: Eugene Randolph McElvin, Jr. of Tallahassee, Florida; Marquel McElvin (Tonika) of Macon, Georgia; Dequan McElvin of Hampton, Virginia; and Traylon McElvin of Marianna, Florida.
