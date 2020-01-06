Corene Neal McGlown, age 93 of Dothan passed early Friday morning, January 3, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services for Ms. McGlown will be held at 2pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at the First Christian Church (Cherokee Avenue) with Reverend Pastor Rashab Burden and Reverend Pastor Wiley Neal officiating. Burial will follow in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery. A complete list of survivors will be announced by Family First Funeral Care. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
McGlown, Corene Neal
