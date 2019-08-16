Mrs. Ella Mae McGriff funeral service will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. where Rev. Eddie B. Smith is the pastor and Rev. Charles McGriff officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.
