Mrs. Beverly Watkins McJunkins, of Slocomb, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was 74. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from Malvern Baptist Church with Reverend Hosea Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 2 PM until 3 PM, prior to the service at Malvern Baptist Church. www.wardwilson.com

