Mrs. Beverly Watkins McJunkins, of Slocomb, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was 74. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from Malvern Baptist Church with Reverend Hosea Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 2 PM until 3 PM, prior to the service at Malvern Baptist Church. www.wardwilson.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.