Louise McKenzie, 91, of Dothan, passed away February 25, 2020, at Wesley Place Assisted Living in Dothan. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 pm and visitation beginning at 12:00 noon until service time, Flowers will be accepted or in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services,103 Pettus St, Dothan, AL 36301 www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

