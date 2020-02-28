Louise McKenzie, 91, of Dothan, passed away February 25, 2020, at Wesley Place Assisted Living in Dothan. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 pm and visitation beginning at 12:00 noon until service time, Flowers will be accepted or in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services,103 Pettus St, Dothan, AL 36301 www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Family First Funeral Care Chapel
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
Guaranteed delivery before Annie's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Family First Funeral Care Chapel
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
Guaranteed delivery before Annie's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
Pike County wins first basketball championship in school history
-
'We're hiring': Local hospitality career fair seeks to fill hundreds of positions
-
Food Network to film at Dothan's Zack’s Family Restaurant
-
Headland woman accused of attempting to cash bogus check
-
Former Dothan police chief indicted by Georgia grand jury on criminal charges
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.