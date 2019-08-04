Mr. Ronald Dale McKinney of Slocomb, Alabama passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the age of 53. Funeral service will be held Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Malvern Baptist Church of Malvern, Alabama with the Rev. Hosea Parker officiating and Jerry Crews giving the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Malvern Baptist Church Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. Visitation will be held at the church, Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. Ronald was born March 20, 1966 in Germany to Miriam Crutchfield McKinney and the late Roy D.M. McKinney. He worked for 30 years at Ellenburg Construction Co. of Dothan as a heavy equipment operator. He was an avid Nascar fan and an Alabama Crimson Tide fan. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions may be made to the Malvern Baptist Church building fund or the cemetery fund. In addition to his father, two brothers, Jeffrey and Royce McKinney and his maternal grandmother, Ola Crutchfield also preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kimberly Simmons McKinney of Slocomb, AL, daughter, Haley Nicole McKinney, Slocomb; mother; Ms. Miriam McKinney, Samson, AL; one sister, Jeannie Stack of St. Louis, MO, special friend, Johnnie Harrison Wilkerson of Samson, AL and several special nieces and nephews. www.whwfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.