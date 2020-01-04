Randolph Lee McKinnie, Sr. Services for Randolph Lee McKinnie, Sr., age 61, of Campbellton, FL, 10 a.m. today, January 4th at New Bethel CME Church located 2487 Hwy. 2, Campbellton, FL. www.mckinniefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Randolph McKinnie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries