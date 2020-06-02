Bette Jean Caraway McKinnon, age 87, died June 1, 2020 at The Manor at Bluewater Bay in Niceville, Florida. She was born in Enterprise, Alabama to the late Estanley Caraway and Ruby Collins on August 18, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe McKinnon, her brother Wayne Collins, her sister Glenda King, her daughter Tamra McKinnon Dyess, and her son Mike McKinnon. She leaves behind her son Steve McKinnon and wife Ann of Dale County; son Greg McKinnon and wife Hope of Niceville, FL; sister Sarah Flint of Rochester, NY; sister Mary Pierce and husband Ray of Enterprise, AL; daughter in Law Patsy McKinnon; three grandchildren, Lesa McKinnon Outlaw, Wesley McKinnon, and Faith McKinnon Parry; five step grandchildren, Jennifer Kirkland, Cindy McNair, Lori Jacobs, Courtney McKinney and Michelle Reynolds; and twelve great grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Bette was an incredibly loving wife, mom, daughter and sister and spent her life serving others. She began every day by praying, "God help me make it through the day and help me to help others." The family wishes to thank the staff and administration at The Manor at Blue Water Bay for the loving care they provided during the more than five years she lived there. A private graveside service will be held at Meadowlawn Cemetery in Enterprise, Alabama where she will be laid to rest beside Joe, her husband of 63 years. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
