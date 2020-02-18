Harold Lee McKnight, age 90 of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann McKnight, Enterprise; son, Benjamin Lee (Ben) and his wife, Lisa Dickson McKnight, Boaz, AL; grandchildren, Christopher Brent McKnight, Granger, IN; Sara Lauren McKnight Phillips and her husband, Anthony Joseph Phillips, and great-granddaughter, Sara Callaway Phillips, Helena, AL; sisters, Frances Jones, Columbia, SC; Ann Kessler, Clayton, AL; cousin, Preston Ross, Newton, AL. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com .
Service information
Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Feb 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
12:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
