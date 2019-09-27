Ronnie McLain, 61, a resident of Dothan, died Thursday morning, September 26, 2019, at Noland Hospital. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Glover Funeral Home with Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alabama Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association or a favorite charity. Ronnie was born August 7, 1958 in Dothan to Fred and Merie King McLain and was a graduate of Dothan High School. He loved electronics and was employed with Motorola for over 20 years. He also enjoyed the art of pyrotechnics. Ronnie is predeceased by his father Fred McLain and his grandparents, Barney and Ruby Patterson and L. J. and Jewel King. Survivors include his mother, Merie McLain of Dothan; a brother, Gene McLain (Kathy) of Cottonwood; two nieces, April Norris (Todd), Amy Hatcher (Chris); a nephew, Dustin Wilford; several great nieces and nephews, Ella Wilford, Adalyn Norris, Piper Hatcher, Jayce Hatcher, Jackson Norris; several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
