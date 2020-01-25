Sheila "Dawn" McMullan, age 55 of Dothan, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Southeast Health of Dothan, AL. She is survived by her son, Jarod Daniel McMullan of Dothan, AL, her parents Frank and Katha Miley Gold of Leeds, AL, a sister Laura Gold Clark (Jeff) of Dothan, 2 nephews Nathan Hendley and Garrett Clark both of Dothan.
McMullan, Sheila "Dawn"
To plant a tree in memory of Sheila McMullan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.