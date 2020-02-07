Robin Dale McNair, a lifelong resident of Dothan, passed away on Monday, February 3, at his home in Dothan. He was 61. Robin was born on March 16, 1958, to the late Nora Joyce McCrory McNair and Charles Cunningham McNair. Without formal training, Robin was a talented artist and shared his paintings with friends and family. He later enjoyed nature and the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Robin attended Dothan High School and was a member of Lafayette Street United Methodist Church. He is survived by his brothers and sister: Charles C. McNair, Jr. (Adela), Bogotá, Colombia; Malcolm Clayton McNair, Dothan; Carole McNair Cobb, Dothan; Melody McNair Dochoff (Seine), Elmhurst, IL; and Marella McNair Collins (Bert), Dothan. He also leaves several aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. The Rev. Teresa Seevers will officiate. The family will receive family and friends at Ward Wilson from 9-10 a.m. prior to the memorial service. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. www.wardwilson.com
