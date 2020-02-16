Willo Jean McNeal of Hartford passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her residence. She was 83 years old. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Hartford.Visitation will be from 1 PM until 2 PM prior to the service. She was born on August 2, 1936 to Sam Jones and Evie Brooks Jones. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Linda A. McNeal of Hartford; two grandsons, Christopher McNeal of Hartford and James Michael McNeal of Bonifay; great grandson, Emmit Richard McNeal; sister, Nadine and brother, Mikey Jones.

