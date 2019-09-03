Mr. Augustine Edwin "Ed" McNeill, age 83, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday September 1, 2019 at Southeast Health following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Dothan with Pastor Troy West officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount of Olives Memorial Cemetery in Cottonwood with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will be receiving friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday prior to services at the Glover Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers will be accepted. Mr. McNeill was born on July 3, 1936 in Dothan, the son of Hannibal Hamilcar McNeill and Josephine P. Burns McNeill. He was a 1954 graduate of Rehobeth High School and was a lifelong resident of Dothan. Mr. McNeill was employed with Dothan Oil Mill for 35 years where he served as superintendent. He, along with his wife, operated McNeill Farms where they cooked and sold peanuts in the Wiregrass Community for over 30 years. Mr. McNeill was a great outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He also loved Alabama Football.Roll Tide! He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 sisters and 2 brothers. Survivors include: wife of 58 years, Nita Cameron McNeill, Dothan; 2 daughters, Melissa Jean McNeill, Dothan and Denise M. (Mickey) Blalock, Abbeville; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be: Lance Blalock, Shaun Blalock, Holli Blalock, Shane Schulman, Tim Dennis and Brad Burgess. Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com.
