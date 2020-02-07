Lovie Yance McNeill, a resident of Kinsey, died Wednesday afternoon, February 5, 2020, at her home. She was 79. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, February 7, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Sam White officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. Friday at the mortuary in Headland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, P.O. Box 1170, Dothan, AL 36302. Mrs. McNeill was a lifelong resident of Kinsey, daughter of the late Hayward Yance and Faye Brinks Yance. She was a member of the Kinsey United Methodist Church. Mrs. McNeill was self-employed with her husband as the Co-Owner and Operator of G & M Starter and Alternator and also Bennie McNeill Farms for many years. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brent McNeill. Surviving relatives include her husband, Bennie McNeill; two sons, Sid McNeill (Kim), and Steven McNeill (Lisa), all of Dothan; a sister, Lois Odom (Robert), Shellman, GA; a brother, Earl Yance, Ozark; two grandchildren, Maddie Claire McNeill and Tyler McNeill and two great-grandchildren, Parker McNeill and Ella McNeill. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
McNeill, Lovie Yance
