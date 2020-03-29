Mrs. Margaret Ann McRae, a resident of Dothan, died Monday morning, March 16, 2020 at her home. She was 79. As we enter into Spring, it brings with it new changes and new beginnings. Margaret McRae bloomed with love and life and is preceded in death by her husband, Edward McRae and sister, Portia Riddle. She leaves behind her sister, Rebecca Edgman; her son, Danny Edgman (Carolyn); her daughter, Betty Jo Cherry (Randy); the love of her life, her granddaughter, Hannah Edgman; her special friend, Fred Howell and her precious dog, Baby. She was a wonderful and loving mother, granny, sister, and friend. She was born in Miami and as she became older, she became one of the few, a proud Marine. She opened Rainbow Kennels in 1985 and shared her love of dogs and training to many and was a member of The Southeast Alabama Kennel Club, winning seventeen titles showing her beloved dogs. You could always catch her outside in the spring and summer months tending to her garden and plants. Every year she looked forward to tomato season and watching her crop grow. She was a kind soul that bloomed in the hearts of many and she will greatly be missed and loved. Memorial contributions may be made to Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
