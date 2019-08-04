Carol McArthur McTeer, a resident of Headland, Alabama, died early Saturday morning, August 3, 2019, in a Dothan, Alabama hospital. She was 75. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
