Eleanor Shiver Meadows, 87, of Ashford passed away, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ashford City Cemetery with Rev. Keith Johnson and Rev. Homer Davis, Jr. officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to service time at the cemetery. Mrs. Meadows was born to the late Oakley and Mary Branford Shiver and was a lifelong resident of Ashford. She was a graduate of Ashford High School and attended Troy State University. Mrs. Meadows was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by an infant son, Paul Oakley. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Jasper Henry Meadows of Ashford; a son, Richard N. Meadows of Montgomery and a daughter, Anna Beth Meadows of Ashford; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Kindred Hospice and special friends, Sonny and Becky Tolar for their loving and devoted care of Mrs. Meadows. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.

Mar 14
First Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-10:30AM
Ashford City Cemetery
Broad Street
ASHFORD, AL 36301
