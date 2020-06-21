Mrs. Ingrid Maria "Inge Boo" Mechur, a resident of Ozark, gained her angel wings, Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020 at her residence. Mama lived 77 golden years. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Westview Memorial Cemetery Chapel with Deacon Pat Patberg officiating. Interment will follow. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ingrid Mechur as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries