Dorothy Anne Meissner of Daleville, AL passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home. She was 83. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Daleville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Chris Adams officiating. Burial will follow with Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Mrs. Meissner was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Meissner. Survivors include 6 sons, Timothy Meissner (Nancy), Daleville, AL, Thomas Meissner (Mary), Topeka, KS, Glen Meissner (Vicki), Daleville, AL, Wayne Meissner (Doris), Daleville, AL, James Meissner (Sonja), Daleville, AL, Paul Meissner (Celeste), Dothan, AL; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Edna Newman, Athol, MA, Dianne Truehart, Athol, MA. www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Meissner, Dorothy Anne
To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Meissner, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Graveside Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
3:00PM
3:00PM
Daleville Memorial Gardens
US 84 and Caldwell Court
Daleville, AL 36322
US 84 and Caldwell Court
Daleville, AL 36322
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.