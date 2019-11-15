Sarah Elizabeth Hughes Melton, age 80 of Midland City passed away Saturday evening, November 9, 2019, at her home under the care of Day Springs Hospice, following an extended illness. Celebration of Life services for Sarah will be held at 2 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the chapel of Family First Funeral Care with Reverend David Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 pm until service time in the chapel on Saturday. Sarah was born March 25, 1939 to the late Henry Clyde and Lucille Crutchfield Hughes. She lived the early years of her life in Dothan, moving to Birmingham for a couple of years, then returned to Dothan. Midland City has been home for the past 19 years. Sarah retired as a bookkeeper with Brannon Stand Cotton Gin after many years of faithful service. In her retirement she enjoyed being a homemaker and a grandmother to her grandchildren, all of whom will miss her very much. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Sarah is preceded in death by her husband, James Preston Spears, Sr. who passed away on November 10, 2018. Survivors include her son, James Preston (Jim) Spears, Jr. (Heather) of Dothan; two daughters and a son-in-law, Sarah Leah Melton of Midland City and Robin Melton Thomas (Christopher) of Warner Robins, GA; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny Hughes (Cindy) of Crestview, FL and Don Hughes (Lynn) of Headland; five grandchildren, Bruce Ingram (Hillary), Joni Michelle Tilley, Rebecca Thomas, Elliott Thomas and Breanna Spears; a great-grandson, Derrick Ingram. In addition, several nieces and nephews also survive. Family First Funeral Care, 965 Woodland Drive, Dothan www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
