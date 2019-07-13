Natalie Elaine Mendheim, a resident of Dothan, died Thursday, July 11, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Billy Rich officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Saturday prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, P. O. Box 1045, Dothan, Alabama, 36302. Natalie was born November 28, 1973 in Dothan to Donald and Judy Mendheim and lived most all of her life here. She was a 1992 graduate of Dothan High School. Natalie lived life to the fullest. She loved to roll the dice and play cards. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her father, Donald Mendheim (Brenda) of Dothan; her mother, Judy Mendheim of Dothan; her sister, Shea Turner (Paul) of Dothan; two brothers, J. D. Mendheim (Emily) of Panama City Beach, FL and Tucker (Evie) Mendheim of Dothan. She will be dearly missed by John Paul Turner, Brady Turner, Emory Mendheim, Maggie Mendheim and Jackson Mendheim. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Ryan Conner, HOSU floor at UAB and Larry Blumberg & Associates. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
