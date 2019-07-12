Natalie Elaine Mendheim, a resident of Dothan, died Thursday, July 11, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Billy Rich officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Saturday prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, P. O. Box 1045, Dothan, Alabama, 36302. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
