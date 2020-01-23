Shelba Mercer Shelba Mercer, age 82 of Cottonwood, passed away Thursday evening, January 16, 2020 at her residence, under Hospice care. A graveside service will be held 11am Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Clayton Cemetery (Guy Branch Road, Cottonwood) with Hospice Chaplain Philip Durr officiating. The family will receive friends 5pm until 7pm tonight, January 23, 2020, at the funeral home. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
