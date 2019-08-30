James A. "Jim" Mercer, Sr., age 82 of Cottonwood went to be with his Lord and Savior late Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family and under the care of Encompass Hospice. Funeral services for Mr. Mercer will be held at 11AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the chapel at Family First Funeral and Cremation Care with Pastor Stephen Peacock officiating. Burial will follow in the Clayton Cemetery south of Cottonwood. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday night, August 30, 2019 beginning at 5PM. James was born April 2, 1937 in Houston County to the late Joe Wesley and Willie Bell Howard Mercer. He lived most of his life in the Cottonwood area, apart from a brief period living in Doe Run, Georgia. For many years James owned Mercer Equipment Company where he worked until he retired. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters, a grandson and the mother of his children. Survivors include his wife, Shelba Mercer of Cottonwood; three daughters and a son-in-law, Sandra (Joe) McConnell, Susan Mercer and Robin Mercer; and a son, Reverend James A. Allen, Jr. Twelve grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren also survive, making the family five generations strong, to include his four sisters, several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. Family First Funeral & Cremation Care, 965 Woodland Drive, Dothan, AL.
