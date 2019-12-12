Mr. James Arthur Merriell, age 79 of Hartford, AL passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019; visitation will be held two hours prior the funeral service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 1:00 PM at the St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 611 Florida St, Geneva, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

Tags

Load entries