Mr. James Arthur Merriell, age 79 of Hartford, AL passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019; visitation will be held two hours prior the funeral service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 1:00 PM at the St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 611 Florida St, Geneva, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
