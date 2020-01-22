Charles Deward Messenger, a resident of Dothan, AL, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the age of 61. Mr. Messenger is survived by his wife, Karla A. Messenger of Dothan, AL; daughter, Brandy Nicole Messenger of Irmo, South Carolina; brothers and sisters Minow W. Messenger and wife Anna of Leitchfield, KY; Teddy Messenger of Cave City, KY; Patricia Lynn Lindsey of Leitchfield, KY; Debra F. Durbin and husband John of Sunfish, KY; Brian Eric Messenger and wife Joanne of Elizabethtown, KY; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a small Celebration of Life for our church family followed by a Celebration of Life in Leitchfield, KY to be determined.
Messenger, Charles Deward
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Messenger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.