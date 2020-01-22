Charles Deward Messenger, a resident of Dothan, AL, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the age of 61. Mr. Messenger is survived by his wife, Karla A. Messenger of Dothan, AL; daughter, Brandy Nicole Messenger of Irmo, South Carolina; brothers and sisters Minow W. Messenger and wife Anna of Leitchfield, KY; Teddy Messenger of Cave City, KY; Patricia Lynn Lindsey of Leitchfield, KY; Debra F. Durbin and husband John of Sunfish, KY; Brian Eric Messenger and wife Joanne of Elizabethtown, KY; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a small Celebration of Life for our church family followed by a Celebration of Life in Leitchfield, KY to be determined.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Messenger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries