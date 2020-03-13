Mary Frances Swanson Messer, a resident of Dothan, died early Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, at her home. She was 87. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Meadowlawn Cemetery, Enterprise, Alabama, with Pastor Mike Foreman officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Friday at the mortuary in Headland. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Encompass Hospice, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 1, Dothan, AL 36303 Mrs. Messer was born and reared in Panama City, Florida, daughter of the late Charles Emuel Swanson and Vera Kilmer Swanson. She lived in Daleville and Level Plains before moving to Dothan 2008. Mrs. Messer was a member of the First Baptist Church of Level Plains. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Lee Messer, two sisters, Eudene Wood and Shirley Hitt and three brothers, Roy Swanson, Jack Swanson and Lloyd Swanson. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Sylvia Stokes (Larry), and Susan Anderson (Brett), all of Dothan; four grandchildren, Michele Herring Wagner (Jason), Marcie Herring Kelly (Warren), Cevin Lee Medley (Bobbilynn) and James Stokes; five great-grandchildren, Mitchell Lucky (Kaci), Saje Cox, Cody Cox, Caleb Medley and Kaitlyn Medley; three great-great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Lucky, Mary Kate Lucky and Matlee Beth Lucky. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
Service information
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Holman-Headland Mortuary
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL 36345
Mar 14
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:30AM
Meadowlawn Cemetery
6128 Geneva Highway
Enterprise, AL 36330
