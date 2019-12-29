Jan Metcalf, a resident of Dothan, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. She was 58. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Gross officiating. The family will receive friends from Noon until 1:45 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask you to make donations to The Harbor in downtown Dothan. Jan was born July 22, 1961 in Marianna, Florida and graduated from Marianna High School. She later attended Chipola, Florida State and graduated from Troy University. Jan was a wife and mother, who always put her children first. She was a devout Christian and attended First Baptist Church Dothan. Jan is survived by her husband, Jeff Metcalf, Dothan; two children, Jeslyn Metcalf, Homewood, AL and Jared Metcalf, Dothan; mother and father, Emma and Billy Hughes; sister, Robyn Gause and her husband, Colonel Ronnie Gause.
Metcalf, Jan
