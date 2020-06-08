Lemuel Max Metcalf a resident of Dothan, died Friday June 5, 2020 at his home, 2007 Stonebridge Road, Dothan, AL, He was 83 years old. Visitation will be Monday, June 8, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home from 6 pm-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at Ward Wilson funeral Home, June 9, at 11:00 am with Reverend Josh Alderman and Reverend Jay Ward officiating. Max was born August 3, 1936 in Houston County, Alabama to the late Foster Metcalf and Loise McDonald Metcalf. He was a 1954 graduate of Rehobeth High School.He was a faithful member of First Freewill Baptist church in Dothan. Max served his county in the U.S. Army for 20 plus years including the Viet Nam War and service in S. Korea. Max also worked at Apalachicola Correctional Institute and Farley Nuclear Plant. He enjoyed camping, napping while supposedly fishing, bowling, and listening to gospel music. Survivors include his wife, Patricia McKenzie Metcalf, his children Leander Metcalf (Belkis), Phillip Metcalf (Melissa), Theresa Tracy, Thelma Strobl (Mike), Richard Metcalf, Cynthia Maxwell (Jim), Carolyn Jordan (Gary), Cathy Davis, Charles Allen Granger, James Jones (Pam), Eleanor Ramer (Jerry), his sisters, Diane Deese and Jacqualine Pybus (Theophilus) special niece Leanne Cladin. Max had several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice, especially, Donna, Annie, and Wanda for the care Max received. www.wardwilson.com
