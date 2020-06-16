Patricia McKenzie Metcalf of Dothan, AL passed away on June 14,2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 79 years old. Funeral Services will be held 2 PM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 16,2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Patricia was the only daughter born March 25, 1941 to Eugene and Gladys McKenzie in Gordon, AL. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Dothan, AL. She enjoyed camping with the Good Sam's camp group, she also had a passion for knitting, working crossword puzzles, listening to gospel music, canning vegetables, and most of all sharing whatever she had with someone in need. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband: Lemuel "Max" Metcalf on June 5, 2020. She is survived by her children: Cynthia Maxwell (Jim), Carolyn Jordan (Gary), Cathy Davis, Charles "Allen" Granger, James Jones (Pam), Eleanor Ramer (Jerry), Theresa Tracy, Thelma(Mike) Strobl, Lee Metcalf, Phillip Metcalf, Richard Metcalf; brothers, Asa Gene McKenzie (Annette), William "Ted" McKenzie (Joyce), Ray McKenzie (Cathy); Grandchildren, Chris Maxwell, Kate Martin, Hannah Jordan, Will Jones, Haley Jones, Blake Ramer, Priscilla Ramer, Zack Ramer, and Isabella Ramer; 5 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Southern Care Hospice, especially Donna Martin, Wanda Barreto, Dr. Scott McAllister, and staff at Dothan Hematology and Oncology.
