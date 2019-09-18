Minnie Lynn Middlebrooks, a resident of Dothan, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at her residence. She was 80. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM EST Friday, September 20, 2019 at Double Run Baptist Church in Pitts, Georgia with Pastor Cobie Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to and immediately following the services. Mrs. Middlebrooks was born October 9, 1938 in Pitts, Georgia to the late Robert E. Lee and Willie Brown Calhoun. She moved with her family to Dothan, Alabama in 1973. Mrs. Middlebrooks worked at United Federal Bank for many years and managed a retail shop until it closed in 2001. Since that time she was always busy with assorted church activities, cooking her famous French pastries for family and friends and going "junkin" to buy her favorite treasures. She is now at peace with her beloved and devoted husband, Chick. Survivors include two sons, Keith and Kerry Middlebrooks; daughter Karen Lynn "KK" Middlebrooks; four grandchildren, Jesie and Jase Hale, Ashley Tomlinson and Ayron Middlebrooks; three great grandchildren, Matthew, Issac and Ezra.
