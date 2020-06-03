A German born, Internationally recognized Drag Artist and Trans Activist passed on April 26, 2020. Alexander Millard, 28, of Dothan, Alabama will be terribly missed by his community. He is survived by his partner, chosen family, and two cats who he loved like children. Alex was a great supportive friend to many across the country. His legacy of beautiful art and kind words continue to comfort those he has left behind. Alexander graduated from Enterprise High School and continued his education at Troy University. He received a Bachelors of Arts Degree in English. He passed on Sunday, April 26 and was residing in New Brockton, Alabama. We will miss our friend as Alexander was a very kind, creative soul and loved the arts.

