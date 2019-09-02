Helen Watford Miller Helen Watford Miller passed away August 29, 2019 at her residence of the past several years, Wesley Place in Dothan. She was 93. A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11am at Madrid City Cemetery with Lynn Smilie Nesbitt, Associate Pastor at First United Methodist Church, Dothan officiating, and Glover Funeral Home directing.
