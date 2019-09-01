Helen Watford Miller passed away August 29, 2019 at her residence of the past several years, Wesley Place in Dothan. She was 93. A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11am at Madrid City Cemetery with Lynn Smilie Nesbitt, Associate Pastor at First United Methodist Church, Dothan officiating, and Glover Funeral Home directing. Born in Madrid, Alabama in January 1926 to John Watford and Alice Brinks Watford, Mrs. Miller attended the then Troy State College (now Troy University) where she earned a Bachelors Degree and met classmate and Troy native Maurice Miller. The two married in 1948, and their daughter Jennie was born in 1949. In the early 1950s Helen and Maurice did post-graduate work at the University of Alabama where each earned a Masters Degree then moved to Ashford, Alabama to pursue careers in public education. Mrs. Miller first taught at Ashford High School, then, after additional post-graduate work, became the school's librarian. She later took a similar position at Wallace College in Dothan, where she remained for the balance of her career. In addition to her professional life as an educator, Mrs. Miller was a longtime member of Ashford Methodist Church, and after moving to Dothan in 2008, joined the First Methodist Church of Dothan. She was also a long-standing member of the Ashford Study Club, where it is said that one of the continuing topics of study is where next to have lunch. She was an avid reader and gardener, talented seamstress and cook, generous and gracious hostess for decades of her extended family's Christmas Day gathering and dinner, and renowned among family and friends for the quality of her rolls, cornbread and dressing. Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Miller, sister Louise Watford Watson, and brothers John Wesley Watford and Willie Brinks Watford. Among those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Jennie Kasten (Fred); nieces Mary Alice Pitchford (Billy) and Ruby McAllister (Larry); nephew Keith Rolling and other family members and friends. The family thanks the nurses and staff of Wesley Place for their care and kindness in helping Helen through the final stages of her life. Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.