Mr. Gregory Quent Miller, a resident of Dothan, AL, departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thurs., June 25, 2020. He was 61. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at Gates of Heaven Cemetery at 1 PM with Rev. James Dawsey officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Unity Funeral Home. www.unitymortuaryal.com

Service information

Jul 2
Visitation
Thursday, July 2, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Unity Funeral Home Chapel
1215 Leona St
Dothan, AL 36303
Jul 3
Homegoing Services Celebrating The Life And Legacy
Friday, July 3, 2020
1:00PM
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
2106 Starling Rd
Dothan, AL 36303
