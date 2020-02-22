Mr. Terrell Alexander Miller of Huntsville, AL, formerly of Colquitt, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his residence. A graveside service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Flat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Davis, Michael Cook, Wendell Culbreth, Cliff Sheffield, D. Scott McLain, Hank Cook, Ron Culbreth, Gerald Mock, Vince Potts, Sammy Watson, and his beloved Heidi. Mr. Miller was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge, Elks Club of Dothan, and Kiwanis of Dothan. He is survived by one daughter, Yolanda Miller Taylor (D. Scott) McLain of Huntsville, AL; five grandchildren, Sarah Taylor of Hunstville, AL; Ramsie Taylor (Glenn McIntosh) of Sydney, Australia; Hannah Taylor of Norfolk, VA; Margret (Connor) McDonnell of Portland, OR; and Meredith McLain of Denver, CO; and his beloved dachshund, Heidi. Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his wife, Fay Wade Miller, and one grandson, Matthew McLain.
