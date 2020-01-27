Mr. James S. "Jim" Milton Mr. James S. "Jim" Milton of Geneva passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was 85. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Maple Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Teddy Ward and Rev. Jonathan West, officiating. Burial will follow at Eden Baptist Church Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva, directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Mr. Milton's grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Maple Avenue Baptist Church, 1009 W. Maple Ave. Geneva, AL 36340. www.pittmanfuneral.com
